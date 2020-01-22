Bamberg Police officer's sweet moves puts smiles on kids' faces

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Officer Kenny Anderson took this opportunity to teach the kids about sweet dance moves. (Source: Bamberg Police Department)

BAMBERG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sometimes, all it takes is someone putting on some sweet moves to put a smile on everyone's face.

Enter Bamber Police Department Officer Kenny Anderson.

Anderson decided to spend time with local kids and just have fun.

The Bamberg Police Department shared a video of Anderson cutting a rug with the kids.

Anderson says the smiles on those kids' faces makes it all worth while.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.