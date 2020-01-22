Bamberg Police officer's sweet moves puts smiles on kids' faces

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Officer Kenny Anderson took this opportunity to teach the kids about sweet dance moves. (Source: Bamberg Police Department)
BAMBERG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sometimes, all it takes is someone putting on some sweet moves to put a smile on everyone's face.
Enter Bamber Police Department Officer Kenny Anderson.
Anderson decided to spend time with local kids and just have fun.
The Bamberg Police Department shared a video of Anderson cutting a rug with the kids.
Anderson says the smiles on those kids' faces makes it all worth while.
