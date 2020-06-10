Bamberg County courthouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bamberg County announced that a Bamberg County employee that worked in the Courthouse Annex has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the employee has not had close contact with other County employees for at least a week. All county employees were informed of the positive case. Employees who worked in close proximity to the infected employee were tested for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine as necessary.

All employees in the Courthouse Annex have offices behind protective glass partitions which they use to interact with the public.

As a result of the precautions the county is taking, some offices will be affected by staff shortages. These offices include the Bamberg County Magistrate’s Office and the Bamberg County Auditor’s Office.

The Bamberg County Probate Office will be working from home and will be closed to the public until further notice.

The Bamberg County Clerk of Court’s office will be open from only 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. daily.

The public is encouraged to use the Bamberg County website www.bambergcountysc.gov to find phone numbers and email addresses for departments or staff and to utilize those avenues for contact rather than visit offices in-person whenever possible.

