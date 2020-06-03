Bamberg County Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several offices in Bamberg County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Bamberg County Clerk Of Court



Quinlyn Connelly (D)



Adam Ness (D)



Jannie Johnson (D)



Bamberg County Coroner



Wallace Hicks Jr (D)



Trey Benton (D)



Bamberg County Sheriff



Kenneth Bamberg (D)



Eddie Williams Jr. (D)



Ben Hay (D)



Bamberg County Council District 1



Trent Kinard (D)



Phil Myers (D)



Bamberg County Council District 4



Spencer Donaldson (D)



John Jennings Jr (D)



Bamberg County Council District 5



Rickey Dansby (D)



Jonathan Goodman II (D)



Bamberg County Council District 7



Clint Carter (D)



Dean Fralix (D)



