Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Thomson community is saying goodbye to yet another student after a deadly crash over the weekend.

Thomson High School junior Amarione Thampson died on White Oak Road around 10:42 a.m. Saturday.

Thursday, Nov. 14th, family members say they will honor Thampson with a balloon release at Thomson High School at 6:30 p.m.

The family is asking the public to bring pink balloons to release.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.