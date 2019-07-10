Baker makes marijuana birthday cake, it was supposed to be Moana

The person who made this cake must have been high.

Kensli Davis absolutely loves Moana, so her mother ordered an ice cream cake for her birthday, featuring the Disney character.

Either mom didn’t speak clearly or the person taking the order didn’t listen carefully, because what Davis got had nothing to do with Moana. It was a bit more bohemian.

“So, my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do),” Davis said on Facebook. “Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana.”

The post is a hit on social media, racking up more than 11,000 shares.

Davis is OK with how everything turned out.

“That ice cream cake was still good though,” she said with a shrug.

