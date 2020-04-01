Bail granted to local woman accused of assisting terrorists

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Kim Ahn Vo, 20, stands accused of providing material support to the terrorist organization, ISIS. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bail has been granted to a local woman who is awaiting sentencing after being accused of helping ISIS.

Kim Vo waived her federal indictment back in July and is awaiting sentencing, which at one point was scheduled in December but has been repeatedly delayed.

Vo was a cyber student taking hacking courses at Augusta Tech, but court documents filed against her say she was still a student at Hephzibah High School when she allegedly began working with ISIS.

She had about six different alias names online before her arrest. She was charged with “conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

A release from the Department of Justice says Vo joined a group called the United Cyber Caliphate in 2016. The group serves as an online branch of ISIS, carrying out cyberattacks against Americans.

Vo pleaded guilty to the superseding information, according to previous reports.

According to federal court records, she has been granted $25,000 bail on a bond signed by her mother and a family friend.

She can be released on home detention in Evans with electronic monitoring, according to records, and she faces strict supervision with mental health treatment via telemedicine. She can have no computer or access to computers unless specifically authorized by the court and cannot access the internet, including through any smartphones. She must meet with the FBI and her travel is restricted to the southern New York and Georgia federal judicial districts and all points in between necessary for travel between the districts. Her premises may be searched.

