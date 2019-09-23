'Baffled': Sheriff's office begins process of trying to crack disturbing sex crime against Aiken horse

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- It could be one of the more baffling cases to ever hit the desks of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

At least that's the word from office spokesperson Eric Abdullah, who says deputies are still trying to piece together what happened at a farm in Aiken.

Abbey Ronco, owner of Spearhead Equines, is still trying to figure out what exactly happened to one of her horses over the weekend that appeared to be sexually abused.

The horse, Jachin, was found tied to a tree by a rope and her legs were also tied together.

The further details are hard to discuss, but what we do know is that a veterinarian told Ronco there was debris and irritation in the horse's uterus.

The vet also took blood samples in hopes of finding more evidence. The results of those tests are expected back next week.

