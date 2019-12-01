Backup on I-20 after crash

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Traffic is backed up along parts of I-20 Eastbound Sunday afternoon after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they were responding to a crash.

The backup starts near the Washington Road exit and stretches past the bridge onto the South Carolina side of the river.

Dispatch says no injuries were reported in the crash. They say at one point two lanes on I-20 Eastbound were closed as crews responded to it.

