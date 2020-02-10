Backstreet Boys head to Georgia for concert, tickets on sale this week

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The 90's are back, and so are the Backstreet Boys!

The Backstreet Boys DNA 2020 World Tour is coming to Alpharetta, Georgia, on September 23rd at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

The band's 2019 tour sold out in every city, prompting a world tour in 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Valentine’s Day, at LiveNation.com., and fan club members can start buying presale tickets Tuesday.

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020

