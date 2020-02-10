Backstreet Boys head to Georgia for concert, tickets on sale this week

Posted:

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The 90's are back, and so are the Backstreet Boys!

The Backstreet Boys DNA 2020 World Tour is coming to Alpharetta, Georgia, on September 23rd at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

The band's 2019 tour sold out in every city, prompting a world tour in 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Valentine’s Day, at LiveNation.com., and fan club members can start buying presale tickets Tuesday.

