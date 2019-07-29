Back to School preps are underway in Richmond and Columbia County

Monday, July 29th, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. ((WRDW/WAGT)) -- School starts next week for Richmond and Columbia County schools.

On Monday, teachers got some free school supplies like paper towels and markers, while AAA partnered with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, local law enforcement, and Columbia County schools to talk about safety around school buses.

Schazmine Mitchell is one of the many teachers who got a bag full of free school supplies from Westside High School. She said, "They gave us some paper towels, which is very much needed, disinfecting wipes."

Kroger handed out supplies to Mitchell and hundreds of other local teachers.

Johnny Brown is the Finance Manager for Kroger's Atlanta Division, he said, "About 8 years ago they took away the stipends from teachers and we found out a lot of our teachers were buying school supplies out of their own pocket Kroger stepped up to the plate."

Mitchell says any donated school supplies helps teachers. She's not sure how much her school will provide for her this year, or what her students will bring in. She said, "You may put stuff on a school supply list you may not get it not a lot of parents and kids have access to get a lot of things."

While teachers are preparing, AAA held a press conference on Monday for its 'School's Open, Drive Carefully' campaign.

They want to remind you to keep an eye out for school buses and students.

Communications Manager for the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Robert Hydrick said, "If you are behind a school bus, those lights come on that arm comes out stop a few minutes, a few seconds, whatever it takes to unload those students their safety is more important than anything else that's going on."

Richmond County goes back to school next week on August 6th and Columbia County goes back to school the following day on August 7th.