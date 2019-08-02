Back to School means supplies and also opening your wallet a little wider

Friday, August 02, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're one of the many parents out there who waited until the last minute to do your back to school shopping, you're not alone.

If you're wondering how you're going to afford everything on that school supply list, we're here to help you out.

Back to school means different things to different people.

"It's fun to learn so you can be smart,” 3rd grader Bentli Hager said.

For most kids, it means new supplies.

"For me, I have more than both of my little siblings combined,” 8th grader Aiden Hager said. “I have to have six notebooks, two binders, lots of notebook paper, pencils, pens, markers, gluesticks, scissors."

For parents, new supplies means a hit to the wallet.

"I think we probably spend about $100 and that's not counting clothes,” mother Laura David said.

Consider them lucky. The average parent spends close to $700 dollars per child on back to school shopping.

"I totally can relate to that, so we are here for you. Anything your child needs, we're here,” said Stephanie Harden, the center director for the Warren Road Community Center. “We have more than enough. So stop by to make your life a little easier for the next school year."

The community center is hosting their first ever back to school drive Friday -- one of the many offering free supplies to families in need.

There's also the "Back to School Bash" in North Augusta Friday afternoon, the Salvation Army "Stuff the Bus" event serving areas the CSRA on Saturday, and the "Fit 4 School" event in Aiken.

It's all to help parents set their kids up for success.

And don't forget! Across the river, Friday marks the start to South Carolina's tax-free weekend.

