Back to School Bash free school supply giveaway!

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library is getting ready to host its Back to School Bash on July 18th.

The Library System is welcoming teachers, parents, and students to the Headquarters Library on Telfair Street for free school supplies for students heading back to school.

More than 25 local organizations meant to support students and their families will be in attendance at the event.

Free school supplies will only be offered to those with school-age children present at the event.

Head on out on July 18th to take part in the fun and freebies.

