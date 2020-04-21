Back in business? SC stores navigate tricky world of reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

(Source: WRDW)

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Here's something we haven't seen in a while: an open sign in downtown Aiken.

Small businesses are opening their doors for the first time in more than a month following Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order. For some of these business owners, it's a huge sigh of relief.

“It was kind of like going off a cliff for a little bit there,” Pitter Patter and Caroline’s Boutique manager Catherine Gouge said.

At the bottom was uncertainty.

“There were moments we didn't really know what we were gonna do,” Gouge said. “We didn't know if we would make a sale that day.”

For a boutique store, a month long closure couldn't have come at a worse time.

For us, March and April are bigger than November and December,” Gouge said. “Masters, Steeplechase, Easter.”

Now they're faced with the task of climbing back up.

“We know we won't ever get back to the normal we had before, but we're just excited for whatever our new normal is and we're excited for when we can get there,” Gouge said.

It's a similar story for Van Smith, owner of Lionel Smith Limited.

“The past month's affected me by about 90 percent down in sales,” Smith said.

Not being able to have customers in store takes a key element out of his customer experience.

“People want to come in and touch and feel our product because they're spending $100 on something, they want to touch it and feel it. They don't wanna see it in a picture generally,” Smith said.

He says there were times he didn't know if they would make it, and now he's left with a new challenge: getting back to normal while staying safe.

“I want to do it slowly,” Smith said. “I don't want to do it just gangbuster fast and have signs everywhere and blowing whistles and all that stuff.”

Smith says he had workers begging to come back to the shop, and now they're hoping to make 10 percent of what they normally do in April.

Both stores are doing extra cleaning and limiting the number of people in stores as they try to navigate the reopening process.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.