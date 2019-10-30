Rainy Halloween: Indoor events across the CSRA for trick or treaters

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT)-- Its been a soggy couple of days and with more rain coming tomorrow at trick or treat prime time, there are some spots where you can enjoy your Halloween and stay dry. One of those locations is the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Augusta.

Major Douglas McClure says, "There's gonna be bounce houses, there's gonna be face painting, there's gonna be all kinds of games available for people, there's event gonna be hidden shields for can go and find around the area for additional prizes, a lot of great thing happening, not to mention a safe place for your family to come and have an enjoyable spirit during the October 31 holiday."

This also isn't the first time holding the event. Major McClure says, "Last year we had over 1,000 people show up for this event and we are hoping to at least that many or more." We have over 700 lbs of candy were gonna give that away to the public."

It all kicks off at five tomorrow night and runs until seven.

Need another option? There will also be an indoor event at the Burke County Library from three to six in their auditorium. At one, you'll find crafts, face painting, popcorn, and of course candy.

Next up, the Aiken Welcome Center will be having a Halloween event starting at 11 in the morning and running through 4 in the afternoon. They'll have a photo wall, popcorn, and candy.

Lastly, deputies and staff from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office will be dressed in costume and giving away treats at the sheriff's office between three and five tomorrow.

Stay safe and be weather aware!

