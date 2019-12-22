Baby left alone in bath drowns while parents sleep, Fla. sheriff says

Authorities in Florida are investigating the death of a 9-month-old baby, who is believed to have drowned after he was allegedly left unattended in the bathtub.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-month-old boy, identified as Cameron Davis, was found unresponsive Friday afternoon at his family’s home in Hobe Sound, Florida.

When deputies arrived, Cameron’s father was performing CPR. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Cameron drowned after his mother allegedly left him alone in the bathtub for at least 20 minutes. They say both the baby’s parents were asleep at the time he apparently drowned.

"When she came back, she found the baby what they described as ‘blue,’” Sheriff William Snyder said. "Obviously, the child drowned."

No arrests have been made in the case. The sheriff’s department is working with the state attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges should be filed against the baby’s parents.

"Obviously, a 9-month-old alone in a bathtub could be prevented," Snyder said. "It's very suspicious."

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also investigating. Two other children under the age of 5 have been removed from the home.

