Baby beluga whale expected at the Georgia Aquarium

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Aquarium made quite the announcement on its social media this week -- they're expecting a new baby!

Beluga whale Whisper is just months away from giving birth, according to her trainers in a video. Whisper is 20 years old and is due sometime in mid-April.

The aquarium said they discovered Whisper was pregnant through a routine exam.

Whisper was brought to the Georgia Aquarium in February 2019 from SeaWorld Orlando.

As Whisper’s pregnancy progresses, she will still receive regular ultrasounds and routine checkups from the aquarium’s vets.

“This calf is incredibly important to us, but will also be important to future generations’ ability to see and connect with these gregarious and social Arctic animals,” said Dennis Christen, senior director of animal training, mammals and birds.

