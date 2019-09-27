Baby Zane's giggle is back as he continues to recover from head-on crash

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Baby Zane is recovering with a smile and a giggle at CHOG.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Baby Zane is back, and so is his infectious giggle.

Zane was seriously injured in a crash that killed his mother up in Wyoming in August. He and his father made their way back home to Augusta after about a month.

His father sent News 12 some new photos and a video of Zane giggling Thursday, and he seems to be feeling so much better. He's still being treated at the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

Zane will remain in his neck brace for about a year as he goes through physical therapy.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.