Baby Zane proves he's a real trooper

News 12 at 6pm

Saturday, August 24, 2019

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Baby Zane is no stranger to the Children's Hospital of Georgia He fought for his life once, after being born prematurely at just 27 weeks and he's doing it again. This time he was involved in a head-on collision in Wyoming.

News 12 spoke with baby Zane's father, Austin Williams who's been with Zane throughout his journey. The two arrived at the Children's Hospital of Georgia yesterday afternoon.

Williams tells us Zane has been through a lot from losing his mother in the car accident, to spending weeks in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Now, he is no longer hooked up to any machines besides, a feeding tube. His dad tells us he has at least a year left of rehab once he leaves the Children's Hospital of Georgia. However, this is just the beginning of his journey.

"At first they didn't think he was going to make it. He has severe damage to the brain, a broken collar bone, three broken ribs, and a whole bunch of other damage done to him," explains where baby Zane started just a few weeks ago."

19 month old, Zane Williams proves he is a trooper and continues to push through.

"He's doing a lot better, he's opening his eyes, he's communicating with his eyes, looking around functioning fine," Dad describes his improvements."

Dad says, it's what comes next that worries him. He calls it, the hardest part.

"The recovery itself is probably going to take more than a year I know he's going to have to have the neck brace on for a year fully. After that we are still going to have therapy and when we leave Charlotte and come back home I'm going to keep him in physical therapy until they give me the okay that he is one hundred percent fine and back to normal."

With the touch of dad's hands and all his strength, baby Zane is yet another CHOG Miracle story, for the second time around.

"Smiling, Austin says,"I know my son and I know what he can go through and he's a little soldier."