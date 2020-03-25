These Augusta shows are being rescheduled for later this year

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Baby Shark show in Augusta is among upcoming performances at the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium that are being rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These events have been rescheduled:

• An Evening with Chicago – Originally May 9; rescheduled for Dec. 8

• Baby Shark Live – Originally May 13; rescheduled for Sept. 28

• Bert Kreischer – Originally May 16; rescheduled for Aug. 16

Patrons should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

If patrons are unable to make the new date and purchased tickets online or over the phone, refund requests may be made by calling 877-428-4849. If tickets were purchased in person at the James Brown Arena Box Office, customers will need to wait until the box office reopens to request a refund.

All refunds will need to be made no later than the originally scheduled date of the event.

