Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Your child's favorite YouTube song of all time is coming to the Bell Auditorium in May.

According to Bell officials, Baby Shark Live with Pinkfong will be performing at the Bell on May 13, 2020.

Tickets for the event go on sale at Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and are available at AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.

