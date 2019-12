Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The statue of a baby Jesus as part of a nativity has been returned.

The piece was taken from Old St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church earlier this week. It's just one of many stolen across the area this season.

The baby Jesus was not damaged.

