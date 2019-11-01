BRRR: Frost advisory issued for parts of the CSRA

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We know many of you out there wanted fall temperatures, but how about winter temperatures?

The National Weather Service has now issued a frost advisory for several CSRA counties.

Counties under that advisory include: Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick, and Saluda in South Carolina and Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond in Georgia.

That advisory will be in effect for 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures as low as the middle 30's will result in frost formation, according to the NWS.

