Thursday, December 26, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting as Shay Nicole Few.

The 26-year-old died from at least one gunshot wound.

Police tell News 12, the shooting happened on Dixie Drive and GBI agents are assisting with the investigation. Crime scene units are on the way to the scene.

News 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.