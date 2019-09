Saturday, August 31, 2019

UPDATE:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators are on scene of a shooting. Tonight at 10:00 pm, Richmond County deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive in reference to a shooting.

When they pulled up, deputies found an 18-year-old male victim that had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.