BREAKING: Richmond County Superintendent, Dr. Angela Pringle, resigns for new job

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

NBC at 7, News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – What started as rumors is now confirmed. Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle resigned. This comes after Dr. Pringle was chosen as the Superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System. Her last day of employment with the Richmond County School System

will be August 30, 2019, pending board approval.

In Winston-Salem, Dr. Pringle says she'll have the opportunity to live closer to her hometown and to be closer to her family. She says she's looking forward to serving the citizens of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.

The Richmond County Board of Education expressed their disappointment with Pringle's decision to leave saying, "(we) deeply regrets her decision to depart."

But they also wanted to emphasize her achievements during her five-year tenure saying, "she worked closely with the Board of Education to help our system make unprecedented strides in student achievement, graduation rates, rightsizing of schools, innovative instructional programming opportunities such as Literacy Centers, Reaching Potential through Manufacturing (RPM), Innovation Academy, and the Performance Learning Center (PLC), as well as implementation of the strategic waiver plan, community engagement, and receipt of an excellent report from AdvancED."

The Board of Education says although Dr. Pringle will move on to her next job they want to ensure parents that they will continue the momentum created under her leadership.

Although board members like Charlie Hannah say they feel sadness associated with her departure, there are also some nerves about finding a replacement that will be able to "fill her shoes."

"To have this sudden departure, with everything that's been going on and all the plans that's already in place for next year, it kind of makes your knees buckle just a little bit," said Hannah.

Hannah also noted that Dr. Pringle had two years left in her contract, but that she was entitled to leave whenever she wished.

The next goal is to hire a replacement as early as they can in the school year. The Board of Education says, "they will determine a path to select a highly qualified superintendent as quickly as feasible and reasonable for the students, staff, and citizens of Richmond County."

“It has been an honor to lead the Richmond County School System for the past 5 years," Dr. Pringle said. "We have seen tremendous growth not only the school system, but across the community. I will be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to serve the children of Richmond County and I look forward to new experiences in North Carolina.”

Until a permanent replacement is named, the Deputy Superintendent, Matthew Priester, will act as Interim Superintendent.

