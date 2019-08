Saturday, August 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner confirms they are on the scene of a suspicious death at Heard Avenue and Jordan Road in Augusta.

The coroner says it happened around 12 p.m. today. They are not releasing the name of the victim until the family is notified.

We have crew on the way to the scene. This is an active investigation. We will keep you updated as we get more information.