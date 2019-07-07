BREAKING: One man dead, Columbia Co. Coroner's Office investigating

Saturday, July 6, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- One person is dead after an incident on William Few Parkway, the Columbia County Coroner's Office says.

It is unclear what exactly happened but dispatch tells News 12, a driver called in about road rage on William Few. According to dispatch, that driver pulled over along Canterbury Farms Parkway to report someone pulled out a gun, as a result of the road rage.

Coroner Harriett Garrison says she can only tell us she is at the hospital working a death in reference to something that happened Saturday night on William Few.

News 12 reached out to Columbia County Sheriff's Office for more information.

We'll update you here.

