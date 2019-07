Sunday, July 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Officials are working an officer-involved shooting on Anderson Ave near 12th street.

Richmond County dispatch tells News 12 the call came in at 5:06 a.m. Since then, deputies and investigators have been out on the scene. The sheriff's office confirms GBI was called in to continue the investigation.

RCSO says details are limited at this time.

This story is developing.

News 12 has a crew on the way to the scene.