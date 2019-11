Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County dispatch says crews are responding to a fire at the Burger King on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.

They say the call came in at 8:16 p.m. Fire crews are currently fighting the flames. Officials tell us that there are no injuries right now.

