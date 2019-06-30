Man found at the bottom of pool identified

Sunday, June 30, 2019

4:28 p.m.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)-- The coroner identified the drowning victim as 57-year-old Michael Cain.

According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, family members found Cain at the bottom of the pool this afternoon.

What led up to the drowning is still being investigated.

Cain's body will be sent to Newberry, SC for an autopsy.

2:45 p.m.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)-- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirms the victim is an adult male.

Crews are at the home on Crytzer Lane investigating what happened.

Officials tell News 12 it's too soon give some type of conclusion about the drowning.

This story is developing.

2:30 p.m.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)-- One person has drowned in a pool on Crytzer Lane, Aiken County dispatch says.

Officials could not confirm whether the victim is a child or an adult. Aiken County Sheriff deputies are on their way to the home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved