Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of a drowning at the Hampton Inn & Suites Augusta West in Grovetown.

Dispatch says the call came in at 9:54 p.m. They say a child was pulled out of a pool.

The Columbia County Coroner's Office says they have no been called out to the scene.

Witnesses tell us they saw the child awake and breathing. They tell us the child was taken in an ambulance.

We are working to learn more.