BREAKING NEWS: 16-year-old driver in Thomson crash dies

We are learning the 16-year-old driver in Thursday's fatal Thomson car accident died early Friday morning.

The McDuffie County deputy coroner confirms Bryson Dinger died at 2:17 a.m. due to his injuries from the crash.

Dinger is now the third victim killed. The other two include his sister and brother, 12-year-old Bella Dinger and 14-year-old Bostyn Dinger.

Their mother, Tasha Daniel is currently in critical condition at Doctors Hospital.

