BREAKING: Shooting on Wrightsboro Rd. near Wendy's

AUGUSTA, GA ((WRDW/WAGT)) - Richmond County Deputies are investigating a shooting on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Rd. near Wendy's.

Deputies found a male victim shot in the neck. An ambulance took him to the hospital. Deputies say there were reports of an argument between the victim and the suspect before the shooting.

The suspect was last seen running toward TJMaxx. The suspect is described as a black man, late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and white shoes.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene.