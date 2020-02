Friday February 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- A shooting on Peach Orchard Road has turned deadly, according to officials.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office tells News 12, they are on the way to the scene of the shooting which is at the Circle K of the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road.

The victim has not been identified.

Dispatch says they cannot confirm what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing.

