Thursday, July 11, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Seminole Drive is blocked off as crews respond to a fully involved structure fire.

It happened on Seminole Drive in Aiken County.

No word if there are any injuries or the extent of the damage.

News 12 NBC 26 will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.​