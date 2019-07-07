BREAKING: Columbia Co. teen dies after fireworks explosion

Sunday, July 7, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The 14-year-old injured in the Friday night fireworks explosion died, the coroner confirms.

The Columbia County Coroner's Office says Brantley Griffin died at 5:16 Sunday evening at Doctors Hospital.

The sheriff's office told News 12 on Friday, several people jumped off a dock near Sankin Road into the water after fireworks got out of control.

Multiple people including children had to jump in to get away from the explosion.

Family performed CPR on Griffin until EMS arrived, crews later took him to Doctors Hospital were he was reported stable.

