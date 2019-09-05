BREAKING: Aiken County School Superintendent and two school board members resign

September 5, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. -- (WRDW/WAGT) The Aiken County School Board voted 6-2 to accept the resignation of Superintendent Sean Alford.

Dr. Alford has been the superintendent since August 2015.

Board members Tad Barber and Ahmed Samaha also submitted their resignation effective immediately following that vote.

The decision came following a three hour special called meeting at the Aiken County Board of Education.

Our reporter says many people yelled at the board, some were even in tears following the decision.

