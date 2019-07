Monday, July 15, 2019

AIKEN CO., SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A tree is blocking parts of Atomic Road in the Beech Island area after a car accident.

Our crews on scene say two lanes are blocked at the intersection Atomic Road and Toole Circle early Monday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol arrived on the scene just before 4:15 a.m. Monday.

At least one person is injured. At this time officers are directing traffic as they clear up the accident.

