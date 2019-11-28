BREAKING: 9-year-old boy killed in hunting accident

Thursday, November 28, 2019

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)-- A 9-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident, according to Williston School District.

The district says Colton Williams died this morning from his injuries. It is unclear what happened during the hunting accident. According to a GoFundme page for the family, Colton was from the Barnwell area. The account says he loved outdoors.

Colton was a fourth grade student at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of one of our beloved fourth grade KEES scholars, Colton Williams," The district wrote in a Facebook post. "Please join in with the KEES/Williston School District 29 family as we lift the family in prayer."

Adding, "Counselors will be on-site at KEES Monday morning, and will continue to be available throughout the week and longer, if needed."

News 12 is working to learn more details.

