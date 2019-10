Friday, October 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old male injured.

It happened just before 8 o'clock.

The teen told deputies he was walking down Second Avenue and was shot in the back. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center E.R.

There is no information on suspects right now.