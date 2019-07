Thursday, July 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta.

Richmond County Deputies responded to a gunshot wound at University Hospital. They say the victim told them the shooting happened on the 1600 Block of Mill Street.

Thursday morning, the shooter is still on the run. If you have any information you are asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1080.

