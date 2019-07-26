Lanes back open after accident on I-20 Eastbound in Appling

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells us lanes are back open on I-20 Eastbound in Appling near mile marker 186.

Were told they were shut down after accident. We know at least one person was injured.

 