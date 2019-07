GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- This morning, a family is displaced from their home after it went up in flames on Ellington Drive.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 1:30 and battled the blaze for about an hour. We are told everyone made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what started the blaze, but we will update you as we learn more.

