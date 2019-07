NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fire crews are battling a brush fire on Springhill Court.

North Augusta Public Safety and two Belvedere fire crews are on the scene. Our crew says the blaze is towards the back of a neighborhood, behind a house. Fire crews tell News 12, the fire is under control. They were called out there after the home owner smelled smoke. We are told no foul play is expected.

