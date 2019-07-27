BREAKING: Columbia County officials say they are at the scene of a possible drowning in Appling

West Virginia man drowns in the Gulf of Mexico. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 3:36 PM, Jul 27, 2019

Saturday, July 27, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County dispatch confirms they are responding to a drowning on 6703 Washington Rd. in Appling.

The possible drowning is near the Fort Gordon recreation area.

We have a crew on the way. We are working to get more information.

 