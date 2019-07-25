BREAKING | Two victims identified in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County coroner has identified the two men killed at the Glenwood Apartments as 19-year-old Malik Harvey and 20-year-old Jahlil Brickhouse.

Coroner Mark Bowen says both men were taken to Augusta University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 11 pm. Both bodies have been taken to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

Investigators tell us they believe they have found two people responsible for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, but we will update you as we learn more.