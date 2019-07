AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two people are dead after a shooting in Augusta.

Deputies say the victims were shot at the Glenwood Apartments on Lumpkin Road. We are told they were taken to a local hospital where they both died.

Sgt. Caleb Lee tells News 12 investigators found two other people they believe are responsible for the shootings.

This is on an ongoing investigation. We will update you as we learn more.