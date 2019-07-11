At least one dead in Aiken County crash

Thursday, July 11, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead after an accident in Aiken County.

It happened on Wagener Road, near Berlin Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene just before midnight.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Jeep was driving west on Wagener Road when the driver lost control and went off the road. The car ran into a nearby tree.

The driver died on the scene, and a passenger was taken to a hospital in Columbia.

We have reached out to the Aiken County coroner. We will update you as we learn more.

