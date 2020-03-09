BOTTOM LINE: How many cases of the coronavirus are being monitored in GA, SC?

Monday, March 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As fears of the coronavirus continue to swell statewide and nationwide, let's break it down to brass tacks.

In Georgia, there are five confirmed cases of coronavirus so far with four more being listed as "presumptive positive."

In South Carolina, six cases so far have been listed as "presumptive positive" while none have been outright confirmed.>

All subjects in Georgia and South Carolina are being treated and continue to be isolated.

