BOE: Woman arrested after threatening to open fire at Grovetown school

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Grovetown Public Safety officers have arrested someone after a threat was made against a school.

According to officials with the Columbia County Board of Education, officers responded to a threat made by an adult from a home near Grovetown High School Wednesday.

All schools surrounding the high school were placed on a "soft lockdown", meaning no one could enter or exit, but all other school operations remained normal.

The person who officers believe made the call was found in a home in the Grove Landing subdivision.

Sheryll Lander was taken into custody and charged with one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

